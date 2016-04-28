Clicky

Basement Flooding? Walls Cracking?
Discover Atlanta's top pick for foundation repair, waterproofing, and engineering.
Serving the metro-Atlanta area!
Basement Flooding? Walls Cracking? — Discover Atlanta's top pick for foundation repair, waterproofing, and engineering.
Serving the metro-Atlanta area!

Foundation Repair & Structural Engineering Specialists
Serving homeowners throughout the metro-Atlanta area.

Engineered Solutions of Georgia is a locally owned and operated foundation repair and basement waterproofing company with extensive experience meeting the unique foundation needs of residents throughout the Atlanta area. Whether you have recently discovered damage to your foundation and are concerned that you need repairs, or you’re being proactive and exploring ways in which you can be sure that your property is protected from unexpected flooding, we can help. Our highly trained and knowledgeable team can inspect the structural integrity of your home’s foundation and help you determine the most effective repair method, be it installing foundation piers or wall supports, pressure grouting, or basement waterproofing. Contact us today to get started.

A Lifetime of Support
Experts you can trust & service you can count on.
Foundation Repair
Ensuring Structural Integrity

We provide professional foundation inspections and offer a number of solutions including helical piers, pressure grouting, wall supports, and more.

Waterproofing
Keeping Your Basement Dry

We install sump pumps, drains, and other basement waterproofing systems that will put an end to your wet basement woes once and for all.

Engineering
Expert Advice When You Need It

From overseeing major foundation restoration projects to assisting with new construction, our in-house structural engineers are ready to assist you.

Crawlspace
Keep Moisture and Mold Out of Your Crawlspace

By properly sealing off your crawlspace, we can prevent moisture from accumulating beneath your home and causing mold growth or structural damage.

Real Estate Services
Assisting Agents, Brokers, and Home Inspectors

Our real estate department can help navigate the challenges that often arise when a home inspection report reveals foundation or waterproofing concerns.

Poly Lift
Innovative Ground Repair

An alternative to traditional lifting methods, our poly lift system features a high-strength polymer that’s scientifically formulated to strengthen soil structures and lift concrete slabs.

Why Choose Engineered Solutions of Georgia?
We've Earned Our Stripes
We Put Our Customers First
We Live By Our Core Values
We're Locally Owned and Operated
We Have Engineers
Unmatched Industry Expertise

With more than 150 combined years of experience in the field, our team can provide expert advice and specialized solutions for your project.

Custom-Tailored Solutions

We consider our customers friends and family and we treat them that way, working closely with them to devise the best solutions for their individual needs.

We Live By Our Core Values

Expectational communication, consistent execution, and quality workmanship are how we earn our customers trust.

We're Locally Owned and Operated

We’re locally owned and operated out of Atlanta, Georgia, with extensive experience meeting the unique foundation needs of the area's residents and businesses.

We Have Engineers

As the only foundation repair company in the state with engineers on staff, we can help design a comprehensive repair plan that will address your issues wholly.

Cracked Walls? Wet Basement?
We can help!
View Us In Action!
See how we have helped other local residents.

“Engineering solutions provided excellent customer service and able to answer all pre-work questions allowing me the comfort for the extensive work performed. Very professional company and willing to recommend their services in the future. ”

Foundation Repair Company With Structural Engineering Expertise


One thing that sets Engineered Solutions of Georgia apart from the competition is that we are the only foundation repair company in the area that has an in-house structural engineering department. In the event that your home needs foundation repair, our experienced structural engineers will help design a comprehensive repair plan that will address the issue wholly. What’s more, because we’re able to handle this step in our office, we can guarantee not only our parts and labor but also the repair plan itself, providing you with a three-tier warranty to ensure your peace of mind. Above all, our goal is to make the foundation repair or basement waterproofing process as easy for you as possible. To learn more, contact us today and schedule a consultation at your Atlanta-area home.

