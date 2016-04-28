Foundation Repair & Structural Engineering Specialists

Serving homeowners throughout the metro-Atlanta area.

Engineered Solutions of Georgia is a locally owned and operated foundation repair and basement waterproofing company with extensive experience meeting the unique foundation needs of residents throughout the Atlanta area. Whether you have recently discovered damage to your foundation and are concerned that you need repairs, or you’re being proactive and exploring ways in which you can be sure that your property is protected from unexpected flooding, we can help. Our highly trained and knowledgeable team can inspect the structural integrity of your home’s foundation and help you determine the most effective repair method, be it installing foundation piers or wall supports, pressure grouting, or basement waterproofing. Contact us today to get started.